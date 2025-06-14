St. Croix: Mostly cloudy, breezy, stray shower, high 88

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower and a high of 88, AccuWeather said.
Tonight St. Croix will see mainly clear conditions this evening turning overcast late with a low of 76, according to AccuWeather.
Breezy conditions and showers are expected this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
“Secure loose items before going out,” the NWS said on X.
A moderate risk of rip currents continues along most beaches of St. Croix and Puerto Rico, so the NWS urges residents to exercise caution.
Stay hydrated.
Don’t forget the umbrella!