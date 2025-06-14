St. Croix: Mostly cloudy, breezy, stray shower, high 88
Posted inBreaking News Caribbean News Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

St. Croix: Mostly cloudy, breezy, stray shower, high 88

No Comments

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower and a high of 88, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will see mainly clear conditions this evening turning overcast late with a low of 76, according to AccuWeather.

🌬️ Breezy conditions and showers are expected this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

“Secure loose items before going out,” the NWS said on X.

🏊A moderate risk of rip currents continues along most beaches of St. Croix and Puerto Rico, so the NWS urges residents to exercise caution.

💧Stay hydrated.

☂️Don’t forget the umbrella!

Tags:

Comments

No comments yet. Why don’t you start the discussion?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *