Man charged in shooting death that began with hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – Police have arrested a St. Thomas man and charged him in connection to the shooting death of 28-year-old Shyiane Degallerie early Saturday morning.

Ajani Prentice, 20, was arrested at 8:00 p.m. Saturday and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 2:48 a.m., a male called 911 and reported that he was involved in a hit and run auto collision in the area of Oswald Harris Court housing community, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Ajani Prentice, 20, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Shortly thereafter, gunshots were reported in the area of Oswald Harris Court, police said.

Patrol officers traveled to the location and discovered an unresponsive black male who

sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to police.

The male was transported to Schneider Regional Medial Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Next of kin identified the male as Degallerie, according to police.

“Investigation revealed that Prentice shot Shyaine Degallerie after Degallerie, pulled out a

firearm and pointed it at a member of Prentice’s family,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

This case is currently being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone who has any information please contact 911, the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-714-9823 or 340-714-9829. You

can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).