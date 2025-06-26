Thieving jewelry shop boss stole $170K of diamonds and gold, sent selfies wearing stolen haul

LONDON — A woman who stole over $165,000 worth of diamonds, silver, and gold from a jewelry shop she managed has been jailed for over two years after she sent selfies wearing her stolen haul.

On Friday, June 20, Lucy Roberts, 39, of Swanland, East Yorkshire., was jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to theft by employee at Grimsby Crown Court.

Humberside Police said staff at the luxury jewelry shop she managed, Daniella Draper in Beverley, became suspicious after Roberts started to take jewelry home with her.

The thief told colleagues she was just working from home and sorting stock for the shop’s workshop.

Her colleagues became more suspicious when she started to send selfies where she was wearing luxury jewelry they knew she hadn’t purchased.

Police were contacted and investigations found that Roberts had made several fraudulent return transactions and falsified stock takes.

A search of her bedroom found thousands of pounds worth of jewelry strewn around in boxes beneath her bed and in cupboards.

Police intercepted her on her return at Heathrow Airport, where she was found ‘wearing a substantial amount’ of stolen jewelry, with more found in her suitcase.

Later, detectives reviewed police body camera footage of Roberts as she was escorted through the airport and saw she had been removing jewelry in an attempt to dispose of it.

At police interview, Roberts denied the allegations of theft and said she’d borrowed jewelry from one of her ex colleagues and said the rest of the jewelry had been planted in her suitcase.

Humberside Police’s detective sergeant Krista Wilkinson said: “Roberts was an entrusted member of the shop, responsible for managing the store and whilst working at the jewelers over the course of year stole an estimated $169,882 worth of jewelry and cash.

“From her bedroom 269 items worth a total value of $147,113 were recovered and when arrested at the airport, Roberts was wearing approximately $1,383 of stolen items, as well 22 items $18,912 worth of jewelry was located in her suitcase.

“Without a care in the world, dripping in diamonds, thinking she had deceived everybody, Roberts arrogantly posed on social media and sent pictures boasting to her ex-colleagues about the great time she was having on holiday, not thinking they would realize what she had been doing.

“From the photos she sent colleagues you could clearly see the high value and unique pieces that she was wearing which she had not purchased whilst working for the store.

“Whilst the company may sell luxury products, they are still business who rely on customers and sales to be able to continue to operate and contribute to the community.

“I am pleased she is now behind bars and I hope it will give her ample time to think about the crime she committed and how it has impacted not only the company, but the colleagues who considered her a friend and who were betrayed by her in such a trusted role.”

Speaking on court conclusion, Daniella Draper jewelers said: “We’re pleased to finally have closure on the matter after several years.

“We remain incredibly grateful to Humberside Police Force and our employees, who at the time of the investigation, worked tirelessly and diligently to bring about this outcome and for justice to be achieved.”

By JACK FIFIELD/SWNS

