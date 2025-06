CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be overcast and breezy with occasional rain and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience clouds breaking and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Meanwhile, a surface perturbation will continue to promote shower activity over eastern part of our region, elevating the risk of flooding in those areas, the National Weather Service said.

The risk of rip currents is “up to moderate” today, according to the NWS.