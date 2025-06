CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be cloudy and breezy with a passing shower or two and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 77, according to AccuWeather.

Strong wind to locally breezy conditions.

Moderate to high concentrations of Saharan dust.

Limited heat risk; urban and coastal areas.

Limited flood risk in eastern and western Puerto Rico.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents for most island beaches