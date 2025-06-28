DIVINE JUSTICE? Roofer killed, 3 others injured after ladder falls onto power lines outside church

PITTSBURGH — One roofer died and three others were injured after their ladder came in contact with power lines in Pennsylvania.

A crew of eight from Buccos Roofing was restoring Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver County, just northwest of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, June 25, when half the group moved a ladder, which collided with overhead power lines, CBS affiliate KDKA and ABC affiliate WTAE reported. Four individuals were shocked by the 23,000-volt power line, according to NBC affiliate WPXI, and three went into cardiac arrest.

“They were moving a tall ladder, and it was on an uneven surface, and the ladder tilted back and it struck the top line on the electrical power line,” said Sgt. Dawn Shane of Rochester Police, WTAE reported.

PEOPLE has reached out to Rochester Police for more information.

The other four workers immediately called 911, according to KDKA. The three in cardiac arrest were transported to Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital, Sgt. Shane said. They were later flown to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh for further treatment, according to WPXI. The worker who was conscious after the shock refused treatment.

Victor Garcia, 28, from Coraopolis, died as a result of the incident, the outlets reported. His official cause of death was determined to be high-voltage electrocution, WTAE reported.

A spokesperson from Duquesne Light told KDKA-TV that more power than average passes through those wires, as they go to the church.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the incident, WTAE’s Marcie Cipriani said in a post on X. Duquesne Light is also investigating.

By RACHEL RAPOSAS/People

Read more