St. Croix: Mostly cloudy, breezy, afternoon showers, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED —Today St. Croix will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a couple of afternoon showers and a high of 90, AxxuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Today’s Weather: Changing Conditions – From High Humidity to More Stable Weather

A vigorous tropical wave moved into our area last night and increased the shower and thunderstorm activity overnight, particularly over the U.S. Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

Breezy conditions will continue as well, according to the NWS.

“Residents and visitors should continue to monitor the weather conditions as the day progresses,” the NWS said on X.

This tropical wave will dominate our weather conditions today, bringing very humid weather to the region, the NWS said.

However, changes are on the way as the Saharan dust moves in, leading to more stable weather conditions, according to the NWS.

Flood risk: Limited to elevated in areas with afternoon storms, mostly out west.

Breezy E-SE winds will begin to bring in more stable air.

Heat risk: Limited to locally moderate in coastal/urban areas.