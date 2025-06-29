Doctor warns of ‘ticking timebomb’ cancer risk that millions are walking around with…and the simple remedy that can prevent it

A gut health doctor has revealed a surprising cause of a deadly cancer on the rise in Britain, and millions may be at risk without realising.

Gastroenterologist Dr Wendi LeBrett warned that many people are unaware acid reflux—when juices from the stomach travel back towards the throat—was a potential risk factor for oesophageal cancer.

Esophageal cancer forms in esophagus the tube that carries food and drink to the stomach and is incredibly deadly, with 9 out 10 patients dead within 10 years of being diagnosed, usually because of its subtle symptoms.

Dr. LeBrett said acid reflux—which causes problems like heartburn— can be a hidden condition with up to a third of sufferers not suffering ‘typical symptoms’

Acid reflux is a risk factor for the disease as the acidic liquid damages the sensitive tissue in the tube can lead to changes in cells that can become cancer.

Dr LeBrett said acid reflux—which causes problems like heartburn— can be a hidden condition with up to a third of sufferers not suffering ‘typical symptoms’.

In an TikTok clip watched over 70,000 times, she said: ‘About 60 to 70 per cent of people with acid reflux have the typical symptom of heartburn—the burning sensation in your chest often after eating’.

‘Oesophageal cancer, a disease of the tube in the throat that carries food to the stomach, is often caught too late due to easy to dismiss symptoms like heartburn or a sore throat

That means around one in three do not have typical symptoms or know they have the condition.’

As such Dr LeBrett, from Idaho in the US, said people need to keep track of the hidden signs of acid reflux.

‘Watch out for a chronic cough, particularly at night when acid reflux is worse,’ she said.

‘Breathing problems can also be a symptom as the acid irritates the airways and can exacerbate conditions like asthma.

She added: ‘Problems swallowing is also an atypical symptom.’

The medic also explained that dentists may spot signs of acid damage to your teeth.

Signs include yellowing of teeth as well as cracks and increased sensitivity.

She urged anyone frequently experiencing these symptoms to seek help from a medical professional.

One commenter on the video said: ‘I was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer last year. I’m 36. I’ve had acid reflux most of my life but never thought anything of it. I had all those symptoms you mention but was gaslit and dismissed by my doctors.’

Gut doctor warns of 'ticking timebomb' cancer risk that millions are walking around with…and the simple remedy that can prevent it https://t.co/4f8c0zdLhq — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 29, 2025

While another viewer said that: ‘not me having a chronic cough because of my acid, getting it checked next Monday.’

Doctors may be able to advise on lifestyle changes or prescribe medication and investigations to combat the problem.

Untreated acid reflux can lead to a condition called Barrett’s oesophagus.

This is where cells in the tube have started to change abnormally and are at higher risk of becoming cancerous.

Cancer charity Cancer Research UK (CRUK) estimates between 3 and 13 per cent of Barrett’s oesophagus will go on to develop oesophageal cancer.

This translate to someone with the condition having an 11-times greater risk of being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer than someone without Barrett’s oesophagus.

Overall, CRUK estimates about three in five of the near 9,500 cases of oesophageal cancer diagnosed in Britain each year are preventable.Doctors may be able to advise on lifestyle changes or prescribe medication and investigations to combat the problem.

Untreated acid reflux can lead to a condition called Barrett’s oesophagus.

This is where cells in the tube have started to change abnormally and are at higher risk of becoming cancerous.

Cancer charity Cancer Research UK (CRUK) estimates between 3 and 13 per cent of Barrett’s oesophagus will go on to develop oesophageal cancer.

This translate to someone with the condition having an 11-times greater risk of being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer than someone without Barrett’s oesophagus.

Overall, CRUK estimates about three in five of the near 9,500 cases of oesophageal cancer diagnosed in Britain each year are preventable.

Smoking is considered one of the biggest risk factors for the disease with about one in three cases of the cancer in Britain caused by the habit.

In addition to heartburn and indigestion a sore throat, especially when swallowing, is another common sign of the disease.

Patients are urged to get it checked out by a doctor if they notice it getting worse or remaining for a long period of time.

Data also suggests that oesophageal is on the rise in Britain with cases having increased 3 per cent overall since the 90s and 10 per cent in men specifically.

Earlier this year figures showed Britain has one of the highest rates of the disease in Europe with medics warning cases, like other cancers, are on the rise among young adults.

The cancer kills 22 patients per day in the UK, one of the highest rates in Europe.

Data show the UK has 14.2 new cases of oesophageal cancer per 100,000 people per year.

This is quadruple Italy’s 3.5 cases per 100,000 people per year, triple Spain’s 4.4 and double or almost double France’s and Germany rate of 7 and 7.7.

Only the Netherlands narrowly beats Britain in Western Europe, sneaking ahead at 14.9 cases.

Action Against Heartburn, the campaign group that analysed the data called for greater awareness of oesophageal cancer in Britain.

By LUKE CHAFER/Daily Mail

Read more