St. Croix: Breezy, clouds and sunshine, showers, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED – Today St. Croix will be breezy with intervals of clouds and sunshine, a couple of showers and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions with a low of 77, according to AccuWeather.

Last night, the islands experienced mostly breezy and hazy conditions, with limited showers, the National Weather Service said.

Limited flood risk – Western Puerto Rico. Note that the risk will increase Sunday into early next week.

Elevated fire danger across southern Puerto Rico.

Breezy to locally windy conditions promoting choppy seas.

Sahara Dust says goodbye… finally!

Get ready for a relaxing, breathable weekend.