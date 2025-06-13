St. Croix: Breezy, clouds and sunshine, showers, high 89
Posted inBreaking News Caribbean News Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

St. Croix: Breezy, clouds and sunshine, showers, high 89

No Comments

CHRISTIANSTED – Today St. Croix will be breezy with intervals of clouds and sunshine, a couple of showers and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions with a low of 77, according to AccuWeather.

Last night, the islands experienced mostly breezy and hazy conditions, with limited showers, the National Weather Service said.

🌦️Limited flood risk – Western Puerto Rico. Note that the risk will increase Sunday into early next week.

🔥Elevated fire danger across southern Puerto Rico.

🌬️Breezy to locally windy conditions promoting choppy seas.

🌬️ Sahara Dust says goodbye… finally!

😎 Get ready for a relaxing, breathable weekend.

Tags:

Comments

No comments yet. Why don’t you start the discussion?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *