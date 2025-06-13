Teacher who had sex with boy, 13, in classroom has new job — behind bars

GOODYEAR, Arizona – A disgraced teacher locked up for sexually abusing her 13-year-old student now has a new job behind bars — as an aerobics instructor.

Brittany Zamora, 33, who has served nearly six of her 20-year sentence for the torrid illicit relationship with a minor, is now instructing other inmates behind bars at the Arizona State Prison Complex – Perryville, according to inmate records seen by the Daily Mail.

Disgraced teacher Brittany Zamora has a new tutoring job behind bars. (Goodyear Police Department)

She was placed in her new work assignment in April, just months after completing prison courses on family ties, self-control, and social values, the inmate records show.

The facility where she is being held is for adults only, so there is no chance of Zamora coming into contact with children while teaching classes.

Zamora was jailed for 20 years in 2019 for having sex with a 13-year-old student. (Tom Tingle/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

It isn’t the first time Zamora has worked as a tutor behind bars.

In November 2021, she was reported to be assisting education staff in group settings, the Department of Corrections said in a statement to Law & Crime, which first reported on her role.

She was pictured grinning in her most recent mugshot from October last year. (Goodyear Police Department)

Zamora told police when they were arresting her that she feared she wouldn’t survive life behind bars because she was “little.”

But she appeared to have adapted well to life behind bars and was pictured grinning broadly in her most recent mugshot from October 2024.

Zamora complained she wouldn’t survive prison when she was arrested because she was “tiny.” (Goodyear Police Department)

Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and with a necklace visible underneath, she smiles at the camera, her dyed blonde hair from her most famous 2018 mugshot returned to her natural brown color.

Zamora was arrested in March 2018 after being accused of having sex with her student multiple times in a classroom at Las Brisas Academy, an elementary school in Goodyear, AZ, where she taught sixth grade.

She performed oral sex on the teen and reportedly used another student as a lookout while engaging in the sick sexual encounters, according to court records.

Her twisted actions were uncovered after her victim’s parents began monitoring his phone with an app.

The victim said he and the then-married 27-year-old Zamora had sex several times in her car and classroom.

Zamora had sex with a boy in a classroom at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School where she taught sixth grade. (Goodyear Police Department)

She pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor and reduced charges of molestation of a child and public sexual indecency, and was sentenced to two decades in prison in July 2019.

In May 2020, she filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Daniel Zamora, claiming the relationship was “broken beyond repair.”

By ANTHONY BLAIR/New York Post

