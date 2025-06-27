St. Thomas CBP agents aid BVI police in cocaine bust off Virgin Gorda

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stationed on St. Thomas helped Dutch, French and British law enforcement in an operation last week that resulted in the seizure of 3,175 pounds of cocaine near Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.

“This interdiction is a testament to the power of continued collaboration among trusted international partners,” Christopher Hunter, the director of the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch, said. “Our shared commitment to regional security and maritime vigilance continues to yield results that protect our communities and uphold the rule of law across the Caribbean.”

The incident began on June 17, when a French Customs Multirole Enforcement aircraft detected a suspect vessel heading north, while a Dutch Maritime Patrol aircraft located another vessel with multiple bales of contraband visible on deck, according to the release.

The Dutch aircraft maintained surveillance of the vessel until it needed to refuel. The CBP Air and Marine Operations unit launched a Blackhawk helicopter and a Multi-role Enforcement aircraft to relocate the target, coordinating with the AMO St. Thomas Marine Unit and the Royal Virgin Islands Police Department.

The AMO Marine Unit Coastal Interceptor was able to reach one vessel and detained three individuals on board, the release stated. The vessel with the contraband was not located by the aircrew and all aircraft returned to base.

On June 18, BVI law enforcement returned to the area, discovering debris of a vessel that hit a reef and sank near Pajaros Point, Virgin Gorda, it said. The police located multiple bales on the shore.

A BVI Search and Rescue unit reported rescuing three people from the water the previous night and one subject was clinging to a bale in the water, according to the release.

Fifteen men of various nationalities were detained as a result of this multinational law enforcement effort, the CBP reported.

Customs and Border Protection also reported three arrests and the seizure of 1,155 pounds of cocaine Tuesday about 22 miles south of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. In that case, agents interdicted a vessel with three men from the Dominican Republic aboard who did not have proper immigration documentation, according to the press release. Agents reported finding 22 bales of “contraband” and one AR-15 type rifle.

The men were taken into custody by the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration assumed custody of the narcotics, the release stated.

AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

SOURCE: CBP

Read more