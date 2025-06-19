Tropical wave expected to pass near USVI and Puerto Rico after weekend

The National Weather Service continues to monitor a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean approaching the Leeward Islands.

The system is forecast to pass south of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday or Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The system brings with it the potential for driving rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and choppy seas.

Whether you’re heading to your favorite Key Spot or just relaxing outdoors, here’s what to expect across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico:

Warm / Caluroso – Heat index in the upper 90s to low 100s, especially in lower elevations

Breezy / Brisa Fuerte – Winds of 15–20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

Choppy Seas / Oleaje Picado – Moderate risk of rip currents and rough marine conditions