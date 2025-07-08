12,000 pounds of blueberries recalled over listeria risk

Thousands of pounds of blueberries have been recalled over listeria concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this month.

The voluntary recall for 400 boxes of organic blueberries from Alma Pak International in Georgia weighing 12,000 pounds total has been classified as the highest risk for potential contamination.

“During routine testing the firm received positive test results of Listeria monocytogenes on their finished product,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted in its recall notice.

Being that the recall is considered severe by the FDA’s scale means there’s a “reasonable probability” the product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

The blueberries were shipped to one customer in North Carolina.

The lots and codes of the affect products are 13325 G1060 & 13325 G 1096.

Listeria is a type of bacteria, and an infection with it, also known as listeriosis, is the third-leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While most people will recover from a listeria infection within a few days without treatment, certain groups are a higher risk for more severe illness, such as pregnant women, babies, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Warning signs can include fever and flu-like symptoms, such as headache, muscle aches and fatigue. If you’re high risk and concerned you have symptoms of listeria, talk to a health care provider as soon as possible, according to the Cleveland Clinic.