China attacked a German airplane with a laser

Judging by the Defense Ministry’s statement, the Chinese warship, which the German military had previously encountered in the same area, suddenly and without warning pointed a laser at the plane.

The German Foreign Ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador over an incident in the Middle East.

According to BILD’s security sources, this is not the first such attack by the Chinese military. They have used lasers against Western planes more than once – to blind pilots and disrupt electronics.

In 2018, for example, US planes were attacked with lasers from a Chinese military base in Djibouti. The US officially blamed China for this, but they denied the accusations.

SOURCE: Visegrád 24 on X