48-year-old woman accused of violating protective order, VIPD says

FREDERIKSTED – A 48-year-old woman was bound over on a domestic violence charge after police said she violated a protective order.

Tiffany Mendez, of St. Croix, was arrested and charged with destruction of property-domestic violence, disturbance of the peace and contempt of court-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on Saturday, June 21, 2025, when a caller told a 911 dispatcher that Tiffany Mendez was on his property causing a disturbance and that she damaged one of the glass louvers of his house window, according to the VIPD.

The caller also reported that he has a Permanent Court Restraining Order against Mendez, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Tiffany Mendez, 48, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Upon the Officers’ arrival at the complainant’s residence, Mendez had already left the property, according to police.

The Virgin Islands Police Department issued an All-Point Bulletin and a Wanted Poster on Tiffany

Mendez after Officers tried to make contact with her several times via telephone, police said.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, 43-year-old Tiffany Mendez turned herself into the Police Department

and was subsequently placed under arrest for the charges above, according to police.

As per the Domestic Violence Law, no bail was offered for Mendez until she appears before the court

for her advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.