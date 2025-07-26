Aaron Rodgers has a rather odd toilet rule during Steelers training camp

Sharing a dorm room with Aaron Rodgers apparently means not only worrying about conspiracy theories and ayahuasca chatter, but strict toilet rules.

Training camp roommate DK Metcalf revealed the new Steelers quarterback set a rule regarding when either party is allowed to flush the toilet at night.

“The toilet is super loud,” Metcalf said to Yahoo Sports on Thursday. “So he was like, ‘Yeah, at night, if we got to piss, just don’t flush the toilet.’ I was like, ‘All right, bet.’”

Metcalf added that he texted Rodgers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday to ask whether the quarterback was still awake to learn if he could flush.

Rodgers, 41, had not yet said lights out.

“All right, bet,” Metcalf told Yahoo he responded in a text, “I’m about to flush the toilet.”

The bizarre toilet rules come into play since the Steelers host their training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Staying in the dorms requires the players to bunk up, and the Steelers have paired their new star receiver and their new legendary quarterback.

Metcalf, who joined the Steelers via an offseason trade from the Seahawks, actually did not expect he would have a roommate.

“He knocked on my door and I thought it was the front door and it was actually my bathroom door, because we share a bathroom,” Metcalf said. “He was like, ‘Oh, man, I was hoping it was you.’ I was like, ‘Ah, did not think I was going to have a roommate but glad to see you too, Aaron.’

“It was a good experience just to see his face and know we could continue conversations outside the locker room.’”

Developing that rapport will be key for the two, especially since Rodgers is known for being rather tough on his receivers.

The two already dealt with a bumpy start when Rodgers’ first training camp pass, intended for Metcalf, was intercepted.

“DK and I have worked out in the offseason together, got a good relationship,” Rodgers said earlier this week. “We talked about a lot of football stuff. We FaceTime, we texted during the offseason after many camps, so we’ve got a good relationship. It’s going to just keep on growing.”

While Metcalf adjusts to Rodgers’ toilet rules, the quarterback is learning how to handle Metcalf’s hobbies.

Said Metcalf: “He gets to listen to a lot of my music taste or hear me yell at the video games sometimes, but, nah, it’s going to be fun having him across the hall from me.”

By MATT EHALT/New York Post

