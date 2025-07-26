St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, showers, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny and breezy with a brief shower or two and a high of 91, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will be clear early, then increasing clouds with a thunderstorm in spots late and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

There is an elevated flood risk this afternoon and we can expect heat indices above 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Going to the beach? Take a look at the beach forecast and see which beaches are under low or moderate risk of rip currents. Remember that life-threatening rip currents are possible over beaches under moderate risk, always swim near a lifeguard.

A passing tropical wave will result in shower and thunderstorm activity beginning tonight until Sunday across the U.S. Virgin Islands and then Puerto Rico, according to the NWS.

Localized urban and small stream flooding, gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected.