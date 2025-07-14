Bryan touts new airlift to the USVI, income tax refund payouts and more

CHRISTIANSTED — During today’s Government House Weekly Press Briefing, Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. delivered several important updates from Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and welcomed Department of Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel, who shared the latest on critical infrastructure improvements across the territory.

The Bryan-Roach administration continues to focus on expanding economic opportunity, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and making long-overdue investments in public infrastructure that improve daily life for Virgin Islanders.

Southwest Airlines to launch service to St. Thomas

Governor Bryan announced that Southwest Airlines will begin service to Cyril E. King Airport on St. Thomas in early 2026, marking the airline’s first entry into the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“This is a major milestone and the result of years of deliberate outreach and relationship-building,” Motta said. “It speaks to growing national confidence in our tourism sector and broader economy.”

St. Thomas is one of only three new markets Southwest will add next year. This announcement follows American Airlines’ recent decision to launch nonstop service from Chicago O’Hare to both St. Croix and St. Thomas starting in December. The addition of new routes strengthens the territory’s airlift, improves travel options, and creates new opportunities for local businesses and workers.

Screenshot

$15.7 million in income tax refunds distributed

Governor Bryan also announced the release of $15.7 million in income tax refunds to more than 3,700 Virgin Islanders who filed their returns on or before March 5, 2024.

“These payments represent another step in our ongoing work to return the people’s money and keep government promises,” Motta said. The Bryan-Roach administration remains committed to reducing the backlog of refunds and improving the efficiency of the Virgin Islands Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Department of Public Works Provides Infrastructure and Foliage Management Updates

Commissioner Derek Gabriel delivered a comprehensive update on the Department of Public Works’ ongoing projects to improve road conditions, manage vegetation, and support public safety and resilience throughout the territory.

Gabriel emphasized the department’s territory-wide vegetation management and brush-clearing program, which is aimed at improving roadway visibility, protecting public safety, and supporting better stormwater drainage.

“These efforts are critical not just for roadway safety but for our overall disaster preparedness,” Gabriel said. “We are taking a proactive approach to maintain clean and clear road corridors.”

Commissioner Gabriel also noted that DPW is collaborating closely with the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority to clear brush and overgrown vegetation from utility rights-of-way, especially around overhead power lines. This partnership helps prevent outages, improves service reliability, and reduces the risk of infrastructure damage during storms.

In addition to vegetation management, the department is making steady progress on road reconstruction projects on both St. Croix and St. Thomas. Crews are working to repave and restore key roadways, using federal funding secured by the administration to support long-term improvements.

“We are seeing real progress across the districts,” Gabriel said. “While there is still much to do, we are focused on rebuilding our roads to a standard Virgin Islanders can be proud of.”

Gabriel also provided an update on the Paul E. Joseph Stadium project in Frederiksted, noting that construction is moving forward and remains an active priority for the administration.

“This project has faced delays in the past, but today it is real, it is funded, and it is progressing,” he said. “The people of St. Croix deserve a first-class recreational facility, and we are committed to delivering it.”

Property tax deadline approaching

Motta closed the briefing with a reminder that 2024 real property tax bills are due by August 30. Property owners who do not pay by the deadline may face penalties and interest.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Office of the Lieutenant Governor with any questions or to request assistance with their property tax bills. “Paying on time helps fund the public services we all depend on—whether it’s education, emergency response, or road maintenance,” Motta said.