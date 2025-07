CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a brief shower or two this morning, then turning breezy with a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

A tropical wave will increase shower and thunderstorm

activity today. Another tropical wave is expected to arrive tomorrow.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all coastal and urban areas of Puerto Rico from 10 AM to 4 PM AST.