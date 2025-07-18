CEO caught on Coldplay kiss cam could face $40 million divorce bill – as livid wife removes her married name on Facebook

It’s the cuddle that could cost upwards of $40 million!

A couple caught in a cosy embrace at a Coldplay concert when video of them flashed on the venue’s big screen have been revealed to be wealthy computer executive Andy Byron, 50, and his human resources boss Kristin Cabot, 56.

They are married. But to other people.

The pair quickly hid their faces and Byron dropped to his knees to hide from the cameras

If any divorce action is imminent, it is being speculated that the cringeworthy footage could end up costing Mr Byron a sizeable piece of a fortune estimated at $80 million.

On top of any division of marital assets, he is chief of a $1.34 billion Artificial Intelligence firm, Astronomer.

The company boasts its staff are ‘committed to excellence… keeping customers first’ and ‘stay(ing) focused’ on bringing AI solutions to the world.

HAPPY CUDDLING COUPLE: Andy Bryon, 50, and Kristin Cabot, 56.

You do not need the aid of AI to surmise US-based Astronomer must be closely examining policies on potentially distracting relationships between employees. HR boss Cabot must know the rules inside out.

Yesterday Mr Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan Byron first removed her married name ‘Byron’ from her Facebook page online – then deleted the account altogether as people posted messages of support on to her page. Her Instagram page is also understood to have been deleted.

Footage of the incident from the Coldplay concert in a packed stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday spread on the internet.

Film shows that as the thousands in the crowd watched, and the British band’s lead singer Chris Martin playfully commentated from the stage, live video was beamed to a giant screen from the so-called ‘kiss cam’ roaming the audience and zooming on couples.

Suddenly, it homed in on the pair we now know to be Mr Byron and Mrs Cabot, who has been Astronomer’s ‘chief people officer’ since October, on a salary likely to be in excess of £500,000.

While it is unclear how close they remain to their respective spouses – with it appearing they may both live apart from them, though not with each other – they were certainly not keen to be filmed in such an intimate clinch.

The meme of the cuddling couple even got as far as Sint Maarten in the Caribbean.

For a second, they were shown on the giant screen as they had been – him stood behind, his arms wrapped around her chest, with her hands clasping his and keeping them tight to her body. Both were smiling.

At first. pop star Martin – who had been widely ridiculed when he and film star Gwyneth Paltrow announced their divorce by saying they were ‘consciously uncoupling’ – then said to the cheering audience: ‘Oh look at these two…’

Suddenly, we saw what conscious uncoupling can really mean, and just how fast it can be done.

As Martin spoke, the happy pair suddenly realised it was them caught on the big screen, and being talked about – and a look of horror appeared on both their faces.

Mr Byron then ducked out of sight, while Cabot covered her face and turned round, before similarly ducking and disappearing.

As the audience laughed and whooped, Martin had continued: ‘You OK?…oh what?

CEO caught on Coldplay kiss cam could face £30million divorce bill – as livid wife removes her married name on Facebook https://t.co/kOz4wKmSw7 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 18, 2025

‘Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy… I’m not sure what to do…’

That may well be what Mr Byron and Mrs Cabot have been saying ever since. If they had been trying to keep their relationship quiet, that ship has sailed – with approaching 50 million views of the video on TikTok alone by yesterday afternoon.

On realising they were on screen, Mr Byron appears to say ‘F****** hell, it’s me’, with Mrs Cabot adding, ‘This is awkward’.

You can say that again.

On X, one supporter tweeted of the apparently wronged wife’s evident attempts to distance herself from Byron: “What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money.”

The money people are talking about is that accumulated by Byron in his two years at the helm of Astronomer, which is in the process of securing huge contracts globally, opening a London office as it does so.

As boss, and a director, of such a start-up, Byron, already speculated to have amassed at least £10million, is likely to have share options of up to 5 per cent of the firm’s total £1billion value. But share options can be withdrawn.

And observers note he seems to have been a particularly keen supporter of Cabot’s recruitment, talking her up as having ‘deep expertise in talent management and employee engagement’.

Exactly how Byron himself was managing the talent and engaging with his employee is now the question. On Linkedin, Cabot boasted she “wins trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to assistants.”

She added upon joining Astronomer that she was “energized in my conversations with Andy… about the opportunities that exist here.”

Last night the pair were not so keen to make public pronouncements. In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Astronomer said: “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

At Thursday night’s show in Boston, a day after the furor, Coldplay star Martin continued with the popular “kiss cam” slot between songs, but asked the first pair caught on screen, to a roar of laughter: ‘Are you two a legitimate couple?’

Meanwhile the Coldplay fan who shared her mobile phone footage of the original ‘kiss cam’ incident in the stadium on Wednesday, spreading the story, said she had little regret.

Grace Springer, 28, told the US Sun: “A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes.”

“I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve. My video was a blessing in disguise.”

Mr. and Mrs. Byron Cabot may struggle to agree.

By NEIL SEARS/Daily Mail

Read more