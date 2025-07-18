Approaching tropical wave ‘marginally conducive for gradual development’

SAN JUAN — An approaching tropical wave is "marginally conducive for gradual development," the National Weather Service said tonight.

In the central Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave is interacting with a broad area of low pressure and

producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms at least 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the NWS.

Environmental conditions could become marginally conducive for gradual development late this

weekend through early next week as the system moves westward to west-northwestward around 10 mph, the NWS said.

By the middle of next week, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for

further development, according to the NWS.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.