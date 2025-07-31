Coast Guard rescues 4 seaman aboard disabled vessel

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard cutter Joseph Doyle and a Station San Juan boat crew assisted four mariners aboard the disabled vessel Sueño I off Carolina, Puerto Rico, Wednesday.

Assisted are four men, Dominican Republic nationals, who reportedly were on a voyage from Tortola, British Virgin Islands to Samana, Dominican Republic, when the vessel experienced electrical problems and became disabled.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a Channel 16 VHF radio distress communication reporting the vessel Sueño I, a 75-foot motor vessel, was disabled and adrift and in need of assistance, approximately 12 nautical miles northeast of Carolina, Puerto Rico. Coast Guard watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to alert vessel traffic in the vicinity of the ongoing distress. They also diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle and directed the launch of a Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat Medium to render assistance.

Once on scene, the cutter Joseph Doyle crew established a tow of the vessel Sueño I to San Juan Harbor, where the Station San Juan crew took over the tow and brought the vessel to the safety of Coast Guard Base San Juan, where it is currently moored while the crew makes commercial arrangements for repairs.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Joseph Doyle and Station San Juan crews,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew E. Pinhey. “Their exceptional professionalism and seamanship were instrumental in the safe return of four mariners. The crew’s dedication to safety of life at sea is a shining example of the Coast Guard’s core mission and highlights the importance of requesting assistance early.”

For breaking news, follow us on X (formerly Twitter). For additional information, find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

Make a difference on land, at sea or in the air with the Coast Guard. Visit GoCoastGuard.com to learn more about active duty and reserve, officer and enlisted opportunities.