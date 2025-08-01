St. Croix: Breezy, some sun with increasing clouds, some rain, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy with some sun, then increasing clouds, a brief shower or two this morning, followed by a little rain in the afternoon and a high of 91, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will see mostly cloudy conditions with a stray thunderstorm this evening and a low of 77, according to AccuWeather.

A surface disturbance will continue to promote rainfall over the islands during the morning.

This disturbance, along with daytime warming, the convergence of the marine breeze and local effects, will promote heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, especially over the interior and northwest of Puerto Rico, as well as underwind from El Yunque and the local islands, this afternoon.

de️Traces of suspended Sahara dust particles will also contribute to foggy skies, especially in areas with little rain activity.

elev️ A heat warning continues in force today from 10 AM to 4 PM for low-elevation and urban areas of Puerto Rico.

A tropical wave will cross the islands tonight and Saturday, increasing the frequency of showers and thunderstorms.