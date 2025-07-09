Coast Guard rescues 6 kite surfers off Ocean Park beach

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard Station San Juan and Puerto Rico Police marine units rescued six kite surfers who were beset by weather off Ocean Park Beach in Puerto Rico on Tuesday evening.

No injuries or medical concerns were reported in this case.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector San Juan’s Command Center received report at 5:17 p.m., Tuesday, of a group of kite surfers who were left adrift, between one to two miles offshore, after their kites reportedly failed due to a sudden drop of wind throughout the area.

Watchstanders directed the launch of Station San Juan 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement, alerted Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action’s marine component and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to alert nearby vessel traffic of the situation. A Puerto Rio Police marine unit also responded to the scene.

Once on scene, the Coast Guard boat crew rescued two of the kite surfers, while the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit recovered four others from the water along with their equipment.

“We appreciate the quick response and collaboration between our Coast Guard crew and our valued Puerto Rico Police partners whose assertive actions led to the rescue of six kite surfers just before nightfall and also ensured others had safely exited the water,” said Chief Warrant Officer Benjamin Foster, Coast Guard Station San Juan commanding officer.

