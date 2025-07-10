St. Croix: Breezy, mix of sun and clouds, afternoon shower, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy with a blend of sun and clouds and a brief afternoon shower or two and a low of 91, AccuWeather said.
Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.
Hazardous marine conditions remain for the Offshore Atlantic waters
Temperatures + humidity will make it feel dangerously hot across coastal and urban areas of Puerto Rico, including San Juan, Ponce, Fajardo, Mayagüez, Caguas, and 54 other municipalities.
Stay safe:
Drink water, even if you’re not thirsty
Wear light & loose clothing
Avoid intense activity during the hottest hours
Take breaks in the shade or A/C
NWS Facebook post this morning
Air quality
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for certain groups, according to AccuWeather.
“Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation,” AccuWeather said.