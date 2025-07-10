St. Croix: Breezy, mix of sun and clouds, afternoon shower, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy with a blend of sun and clouds and a brief afternoon shower or two and a low of 91, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Hazardous marine conditions remain for the Offshore Atlantic waters

Temperatures + humidity will make it feel dangerously hot across coastal and urban areas of Puerto Rico, including San Juan, Ponce, Fajardo, Mayagüez, Caguas, and 54 other municipalities.

Stay safe:

Drink water, even if you’re not thirsty

Wear light & loose clothing

Avoid intense activity during the hottest hours

Take breaks in the shade or A/C

NWS Facebook post this morning

Air quality

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for certain groups, according to AccuWeather.

“Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation,” AccuWeather said.

⚠️GUAYAMA and SALINAS⚠️



Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory. | Advertencia de Inundaciones Urbanas y de Riachuelos.



Until | Hasta: 9 AM AST Jul 10th



#PRwx pic.twitter.com/yvwwTIfFzx — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) July 10, 2025