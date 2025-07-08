Coast Guard shuts down 9 illegal passenger-for-hire operators

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard crews, working with local law enforcement units Thursday through Sunday, terminated nine illegal passenger-for-hire operations for marine safety violations and two recreational voyages for boating under the influence in Puerto Rico.

These law enforcement actions were carried out in support of Operation Dry Water national efforts throughout the 4th of July weekend. During the operation, participating units conducted 50 boardings and issued 94 safe boating violations, 14 warnings and seven Captain of the Port Orders.

“The successful outcome of Operation Dry Water in Puerto Rico was a result of the outstanding work and collaboration between all Coast Guard and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action law enforcement crews; we truly value and appreciate their contribution to this effort,” said Cmdr. Matthew Romano, Sector San Juan chief of response. “Despite the serious civil and criminal consequences for conducting illegal passenger-for-hire operations, it is quite alarming to see the number of vessels and people operating illegally around the island. Vessel owners and operators not complying with applicable laws and regulations on this matter are endangering the lives and the safety of the maritime community. Marine safety and safety of life-at-sea are top priorities for the Coast Guard, and we will continue working alongside our partners to bring consequence to violators and repeat offenders.”

VIOLATIONS:

Vessel Maitai (three of six violations) while conducting illegal passenger-hire-operations San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sunday:

• 46 USC 2101- Illegal commercial passenger vessel operations.

• 46 CFR 15.515-Failure to have Merchant Mariner Credential.

• 46 CFR 176.100 – Failure to have Certificate of Inspection.

Vessel Esturion II (three of four violations) while conducting illegal passenger-hire-operations San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday:

• 46 CFR 176.100 – Failure to have Certificate of Inspection.

• 46 CFR 67.7 – Failure to have Certificate of Documentation endorsed for Coastwise trade.

• 46 CFR 16.201 – Failure to have a drug and alcohol program.

Vessel Bertram (three of five violations) while conducting illegal passenger-for-hire operations in La Parguera, Lajas, Puerto Rico, Sunday:

• 46 USC 2101- Illegal commercial passenger vessel operations.

• 46 USC 2302 – Negligent operations.

• 46 CFR 15.515-Failure to have Merchant Mariner Credential.

Vessel Godfrey (three of five violations) while conducting illegal passenger-for-hire operations in La Parguera, Lajas, Puerto Rico, Sunday:

• 46 USC 2101- Illegal commercial passenger vessel operations.

• 46 USC 2302 Negligent operations.

• 46 CFR 15.515-Failure to have Merchant Mariner Credential.

Vessel Xperience Oasis (three of seven violations) while conducting illegal passenger-for-hire operations in Boqueron Bay, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, Sunday:

• 18 USC 2237- Providing false information to a federal LE officer.

• 46 CFR 15.515-Failure to have Merchant Mariner Credential.

• 46 USC 2101- Illegal commercial passenger vessel operations .

Vessel La Playera (three of ten violations) while conducting illegal passenger-for-hire operations in Playa Buye, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, Saturday:

• 46 USC 2101- Illegal commercial passenger vessel operations.

• 46 USC 2302- Negligent operations.

• 46 CFR 15.515-Failure to have Merchant Mariner Credential.

Vessel Tobias (one maritime safety deficiency) in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Saturday.

Vessel Hibiki (two of three violations) while conducting illegal passenger-for-hire operations in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Thursday:

• 46 CFR 16.201- Failure to be enrolled in a Drug and Alcohol program.

• 33 CFR 160.105 – Violation of a Captain of the Port Order.

Vessel Y No Mas (three of 12 violations) while conducting illegal passenger-for-hire operations in La Parguera, Lajas, Puerto Rico, Thursday:

• 18 USC 2237 – Providing false information to a federal LE officer.

• 46 CFR 15.515-Failure to have Merchant Mariner Credential.

• 46 USC 2101- Illegal commercial passenger vessel operations.

SOURCE: U.S. Coast Guard