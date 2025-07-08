Kaylah Joseph arrested for brandishing weapon, VIPD says

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands – On Monday, May 19, 2025, at about 1:58 a.m., Patrol Bureau Officers were dispatched via 911 Emergency Call Center to a reported harassment case when a disturbance of peace by fighting took place.

The officers observed several individuals involved and broke up the disturbance. Kaylah Joseph, age 30, was arrested for Brandishing and Exhibiting a knife in the presence of the Officers.

Joseph was transported to the Police Operations Administrative Building, where she was booked

and processed. Bail was $25,000.00. Joseph was remanded to the John Bell Correctional Facility

pending her Advice of Rights at the Superior Court.