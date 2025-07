CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will experience partial sunshine and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 76, according to AccuWeather.

Another hot day, but stay tuned! Heat Warning in effect: Stay cozy and hydrated! Localized Flood Risk in Southwest PR . Local strong breeze could move uninsured items . Moderate risk of marine currents (possible hazardous, especially Santa Cruz!). ) . Stay safe everyone!