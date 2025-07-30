DOJ Medical Examiner’s Office represented at IACME 2025 Conference

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – The Virgin Islands Department of Justice (DOJ) proudly congratulates Khadeem W. DeSilvia, Medicolegal Death Investigator with the DOJ Office of the Medical Examiner, for attending and presenting at the 2025 International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners (IACME) Annual Conference in Las Vegas, NV, from July 19-24, 2025.

The IACME Annual Conference brings together medicolegal professionals to explore advancements in death investigation systems, share insights, and collaborate on best practices. This year’s event featured two educational tracks: Core Concepts of Medicolegal Death Investigations and the Advanced Medicolegal Death Investigation Symposium. The conference was held both in-person and virtually, offering a global platform for participants.

Khadeem W. DeSilvia, Medicolegal Death Investigator with the DOJ Office of the Medical Examiner

DeSilvia not only attended the event but also served as a presenter, delivering a session entitled, “Overview of the MDI System in the U.S. Virgin Islands.” His presentation highlighted the unique aspects of the Virgin Islands’ medicolegal death investigation system, showcasing the territory’s approach and expertise to a national and international audience.

Reflecting on his experience, DeSilvia stated: “It was an invaluable experience that allowed me to broaden my knowledge, strengthen my professional network, and gain insights that will directly benefit our office and the work that we do. I am especially grateful for the support that made it possible for me to represent our team and share the unique perspective of the Virgin Islands Medicolegal Death Investigation system on a national and international platform.”

Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon C. Rhea added: “Khadeem’s participation in the IACME conference reflects the strength of our team and our ongoing commitment to professional development. The knowledge he gained will enhance the important work we do every day to serve the Virgin Islands community.”