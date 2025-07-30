A teacher called in sick to meet a female pupil he had groomed for sex on Snapchat – then raped her after she tried to cut off contact, a court heard.

Jurors were told Jakob Sorensen became ‘obsessed’ with the 16-year-old girl and began messaging her on the social media app.

Although she thought the 33-year-old was too old for Snapchat she engaged with him which led to him ‘sexting’ her during school time, the court heard.

Jakob Sorensen (pictured) called in sick the first time he took her out in his car to have sex, jurors were told

Sorensen, who was head of science at the school, bought her vapes and alcohol before taking her out in his car where they were intimate.

He called in sick the first time he took her out in his car to have sex, jurors were told. After that they went out multiple times a week after school to have sex.

The relationship went on for several months until she ended it after starting college, jurors heard.

Sorensen allegedly raped the girl after she repeatedly said ‘no’

A court heard Sorensen, a father who had a long-term partner, took the break-up badly and became jealous about boys she was seeing.

He is alleged to have forced himself on her when they met up again, despite her saying ‘no’ to sex.

Sorensen admits a charge of sexual activity with a child while in a position of trust but denies a charge of rape.

Teacher, 33, groomed pupil, 16, for sex on Snapchat then raped her when she tried to cut off contact, court told https://t.co/CQxwYXqPT9 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 30, 2025

Bournemouth Crown Court heard on Tuesday how Sorensen had groomed the girl while at a school in the Dorset town, gaining her trust before the teacher ‘crossed the line’ by sending her his Snapchat name.

The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told police: “I thought he’s a bit old for Snapchat and I didn’t think that was something teachers and students were allowed to communicate on.

“But I didn’t want to scare him off and not have that person to confide in.”

She said Sorenson turned the chat sexual which made her feel ‘very uncomfortable’ and set off ‘alarm bells’.

The court was told Sorensen then asked her to meet up outside of school to ‘make out’.

The girl said: ‘I remember feeling quite disturbed, I felt like I was very out of my depth but didn’t know what to do.

‘I had never had anyone call me beautiful, I was very insecure and had low self-esteem.’

After he kissed her for the first time he started ‘sexting’ during school hours, the court heard.

He then called in sick to school the first time he took her out to have sex. He did not use protection and gave her money to get the morning after pill, the jury was told.

She told police that from then on they would go out in his car multiple times a week after school to have sex and Sorensen would tell her he was in love with her.

She said: “He was telling me how much he loved me and wanted to spend the rest of his life with me. He wanted me to have his children and said he’d found his soul mate.”

But the girl did not want a relationship and when she started college she met a boy her own age she had feelings for. She tried to break things off with Sorensen but said he was “distraught”.

She said: “He would regularly break down and cry. He would make me feel incredibly guilty and tell me how much he needed me.”

The girl tried to cut off contact several times over the following months but they met up on occasions.

She said of the occasion he is alleged to have raped her: “He asked me to have sex with him, I said ‘no.'”

‘I said ‘no’ multiple times. He kept grabbing me, trying to push me to have sex with him.

“He kept saying things like ‘you know you want to’ then got on top of me. I turned my head away and closed my eyes.

“I felt very violated, because I had said no.”

Sorensen, from Verwood, Dorset, has admitted one charge of sexual activity with a child in a position of trust but denies a charge of rape.

The trial continues.

By ANDY DOLAN/Daily Mail

Read more