Doomed chicken crossing the road sparks wild road rage attack in Florida: ‘Teach her a lesson’

Why did the chicken cross the road? Well, now we may never know.

A Florida woman was arrested and jailed for attacking a fellow motorist who ran over a chicken at an intersection where she had been patiently waiting to allow the feathered friend to cross.

Cynthia Sosa, 38, stopped her car in the road in order to let the bird make its way across when the alleged victim, Perla DeMiller, pulled up behind her and started impatiently honking her horn, Key West cops said.

Florida woman Cynthia Sosa, 38, was arrested after she attacked a driver who ran over a chicken that was crossing a road in Key West. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

DeMiller, who was traveling with a friend to pick up her child from daycare, eventually gave up and passed Sosa, running over the chicken with her car.

Unwilling to let the senseless act of fowl play go unpunished, Sosa started following DeMiller to confront her, quickly pulling her car in front of the alleged victim’s vehicle in order to force it to stop.

When DeMiller pulled over, Sosa attempted to open the door of her car, according to the arrest report.

Sosa allegedly sprayed Perla DeMiller with bear mace. (Google Maps)

As the women grappled over the car door, Sosa took out a can of bear mace, hitting both passengers, who were unable to see which way her Toyota Corolla had gone after leaving the scene.

“Cynthia wanted to ‘teach her a lesson,’ so she pulled out her bear mace and sprayed it into the vehicle, spraying Perla directly in the face while she was seated inside,” the arrest report details.

As cops were out looking for the rogue poultry avenger, Sosa drove to the Key West Police station on North Roosevelt Boulevard to tell her side of the story.

She told police she “was angry that DeMiller had killed a chicken.”

Sosa was then arrested and hit with a pair of aggravated battery charges and one count of burglary with assault or battery in connection to the July 9 incident, cops said.

She’s due in court for her arraignment on July 24.

Doomed chicken crossing the road sparks wild road rage attack in Florida: ‘Teach her a lesson’ https://t.co/6qB8vXXXuH pic.twitter.com/H2xQGsMymJ — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2025

By CHRIS NESI/New York Post

Read more