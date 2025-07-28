Fire forces airplane’s emergency evacuation at Denver airport

Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight at Denver International Airport had a frightening experience Saturday afternoon when a mechanical issue forced an emergency evacuation before the plane even left the ground.

Flight 3023, bound for Miami, was headed down the runway, preparing for takeoff, when something went wrong. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane’s crew reported a “possible landing gear incident during departure” around 2:45 p.m. local time.

“During the speed-up, when the plane almost took off, we heard a loud boom, and I said, ‘That’s not good,’” recalled Mark Tsurkis, a passenger who splits his time between Miami and Colorado Springs. “It was definitely an unpleasant moment, but we were lucky that we didn’t get up in the air yet, so we weren’t airborne just yet, but I would imagine that it happened five to 10 seconds before we were airborne.”

Tsurkis captured video of the evacuation, which he posted to Instagram, showing passengers sliding down emergency chutes as smoke and flames emanated from the aircraft’s rear section. He told a local CBS News affiliate that the pilots hit the brakes immediately after hearing the loud sound, and within a minute, smoke began rising, prompting an evacuation.

In a statement, American Airlines said the aircraft “experienced a maintenance issue prior to takeoff” regarding one of its tires. The plane has since been removed from service for a full inspection. The fire, which broke out during the incident, was extinguished by the Denver Fire Department shortly afterward.

All 173 passengers and six crew members made it off the aircraft safely. While five people were evaluated on-site for minor concerns, only one person was taken to the hospital for treatment, both the airline and airport reported. Passengers were transported back to the terminal by bus and rebooked on a different aircraft later that evening to continue their journey to Miami.

More than just one flight was disrupted on Saturday. According to tracking site FlightAware, at least 306 flights were delayed at Denver International Airport on Saturday, and a temporary ground stop was issued from 2:00 p.m. to just after 3:00 p.m. for incoming flights still at their airports of origin. Normal operations resumed later in the day.

This marks the second incident involving an American Airlines aircraft at Denver International Airport this year. In March, another flight had to divert to the airport after encountering an “engine-related issue.”

SOURCE: TravelPulse

