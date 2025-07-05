Georgia killer spits at prosecutors moments after he’s sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his child’s mother outside daycare center

ATLANTA — A Georgia murderer spat at the prosecution team who had successfully argued he receive three life sentences for fatally shooting his daughter’s mother while she held their child.

Taco Nash was carried out of a DeKalb County courtroom over his disgusting outburst moments after he was found guilty in the 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Mi’ckeya Montgomery on Thursday, according to WSBTV footage.

“Today was the day that they got to see the real him. The rest was a facade…he’s a sociopath,” Montgomery’s aunt, Jasmine Walters, told the outlet.

Taco Nash was convicted in the June 15, 2022, shooting of Mi’ckeya Montgomery. (11 Alive/YouTube)

Nash, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional two life sentences and 60 years to serve for murdering Montgomery.

“He’s right where he needs to be,” Montgomery’s family told the outlet after the July 2 court hearing.

Prosecutors found Nash, who shared an 18-month-old daughter with Montgomery, had fatally shot the young mother behind their child’s daycare on June 15, 2022.

Mi’ckeya Montgomery holds her daughter before her death in 2022.11 Alive/YouTube

Nash was known to have a violent, tumultuous relationship with Montgomery, with whom he shared an 18-month-old daughter.

The bad-blooded parents had been ordered by a judge not to have contact with each other.

Despite the court mandate, Nash repeatedly called the young mom the morning of the shooting, requesting to meet up so he could have his belongings returned to him, Dekalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said.

Education Elevation in Decatur, Georgia.11 Alive/YouTube

Montgomery ignored the requests and went to pick up her 18-month-old daughter at daycare near I-20 in Decatur, Ga.

Daycare staff were aware of the relationship and court orders between Nash and Montgomery and were told to call 911 if the child’s father ever appeared at the business.

Nash confronted Montgomery and their daughter outside the daycare before a daycare employee rushed the frightened mother back inside the building while another worker called police.

Montgomery’s body was discovered with a single gunshot wound to the head and the gun was placed under her hand.11 Alive/YouTube

The crazed gunman forced himself into the building and pulled a gun on Montgomery before threatening to shoot her if she and the baby didn’t leave with him.

The three exited the daycare out a back door before disappearing into the wooded area behind the daycare as employees reported hearing screams.

Police arrived and began searching the area when a single gunshot went off.

Officials determined Montgomery died of homicide because the angle of the gunshot couldn’t have been self-inflicted.11 Alive/YouTube

Nash appeared moments later holding the baby, who was covered in blood.

He was no longer armed and claimed Montgomery had shot herself.

Montgomery’s body was discovered with a single gunshot wound to the head and the gun was placed under her hand.

Officials determined she died of homicide because the angle of the gunshot couldn’t have been self-inflicted.

Police believe Montgomery was holding her daughter when she was killed.

The baby was rushed to a local hospital but was not injured in the shooting.

Before he emerged from the woods, Nash had called one of Montgomery’s relatives, telling her he was sorry for shooting his child’s mother, Boston said.

A jury found Nash guilty of a slew of charges during a trial on July 2, 2025.

He was convicted of Malice Murder, four counts of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault – Family Violence, two counts of Kidnapping, Aggravated Stalking, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or First Offender Probationer, and Possession of a Firearm After Having Been Convicted of Certain Felonies in connection with the shooting.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Brian Lake issued Nash the enormous sentence after the jury’s guilty verdicts were read.

By NICHOLAS McENTYRE/New York Post

