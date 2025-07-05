JetBlue flight rolls off runway and into grass at Orlando airport

ORLANDO — Passengers on a JetBlue flight from Orlando to Boston were forced off the plane after the aircraft came off the pavement as it was taxiing Friday.

The airline confirmed that JetBlue flight 488 was preparing to depart when it went off the taxiway into the grass. No one was hurt, but travelers were deplaned and taken back to the terminal.

“At JetBlue, safety is our highest priority. We are conducting a thorough investigation and will work closely with the appropriate authorities to determine the cause of the incident,” the airline said.

What happened?

What we know:

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, JetBlue said its flight 488 from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Worcester, Massachusetts was deplaned.

Officials say the plane was preparing for departure when the front nose gear of the aircraft went off the taxiway and into the grass. MCO says this was due to a possible mechanical issue,

JetBlue leaders say no one was injured during the incident.

The passengers on the plane were safely deplaned and transported by bus back to the terminal, authorities say.

What they’re saying:

“At JetBlue, safety is our highest priority,” JetBlue officials said. “We are conducting a thorough investigation and will work closely with the appropriate authorities to determine the cause of the incident.”

What we don’t know:

At this time, officials have not yet said what possible mechanical issue could have caused the plane to go off the taxiway or how many passengers were on the plane at the time of the incident.

No further information was available prior to publication. Stay tuned for updates!

