Golden State Warriors jersey history – No. 18 – Raja Bell (2009)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors have had over 600 players don the more than 60 jersey numbers used by their players over the more than 75 years of existence the team has enjoyed in its rich and storied history.

Founded in 1946 during the Basketball Association of America (BAA — a precursor league of the NBA) era, the team has called home the cities of Philadelphia, San Francisco, Oakland, and even San Diego.

To commemorate the players who wore those numbers, Warriors Wire is covering the entire history of jersey numbers and the players who sported them since the founding of the team. For this article, we begin with the second of 16 players who wore the No. 18 jersey for the Warriors.

OAKLAND, California – JANUARY 20: J.R. Smith #5 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Raja Bell #18 of the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on January 20, 2010 in Oakland, California.

That player would be Golden State guard alum Raja Bell. After ending his college career at FIU, Bell would go unselected in the 1999 NBA draft playing in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA — that era’s version of the G League) until he landed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2001.

The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands native would also play for the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, and Charlotte Hornets before he was dealt to the Dubs in 2009. His stay with the team would span just one game before he signed with the Jazz again in 2010.

During his time suiting up for the Warriors, Bell wore only jersey No. 18 and put up 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

All stats and data courtesy of Basketball Reference.

By JUSTIN QUINN/Celtics Wire

This article originally appeared on Celtics Wire: Warriors jersey history – No. 18 – Raja Bell (2009)