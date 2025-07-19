Restaurant customer attacked for taking ‘too long’ in bathroom

MADISON — A woman walked out of a bathroom inside a Raising Cane’s when she was ambushed by an angry group, Wisconsin police said.

The group of women punched and attacked her because she was “taking too long” in the bathroom on June 8, according to an incident report released by Madison police on July 17.

Another person tried to intervene, but they were also assaulted by the group, police said.

The two people were taken to the hospital. Police said they are searching for the group of women accused of launching the attack.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask those with information to contact Madison police at 608-245-3693 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

By KATE LINDERMAN/McClatchy News

Kate Linderman covers national news for McClatchy’s real-time team. She reports on politics and crime and courts news in the Midwest. Kate is a 2023 graduate of DePaul University and is based in Chicago.

