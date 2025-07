Grok has been blocked in Turkey for allegedly insulting Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating because insulting the president is a criminal offense in Turkey – up to four years in prison.

Even if you are an algorithm.

Erdoğan is currently the 25th Prime Minister of Turkey.

The Turkish dictator has held office from 2003 to 2014, and has been the 12th President of Turkey since 2014.

SOURCE: Visegrád 24