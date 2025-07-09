Haitian photojournalist’s work displayed at Montreal exhibition

“For me, this is proof that the work I do has an impact within the international community, which reinforces my sense of pride,” Clarens Siffroy said in an interview with Le Nouvelliste newspaper. “On a professional level, this indicates that the message I want to convey is starting to be heard,” he continued, noting that “[his] photographs are focused on the crisis that

Clarens Siffroy is a photojournalist based in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. His work focuses on documenting social and political events, particularly in Haiti. He has been a photographer for Agence France-Presse since March 2024.