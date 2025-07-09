Haitian photojournalist’s work displayed at Montreal exhibition
Posted inArt News Breaking News Caribbean News International News Military News

Haitian photojournalist’s work displayed at Montreal exhibition

No Comments

“For me, this is proof that the work I do has an impact within the international community, which reinforces my sense of pride,” Clarens Siffroy said in an interview with Le Nouvelliste newspaper. “On a professional level, this indicates that the message I want to convey is starting to be heard,” he continued, noting that “[his] photographs are focused on the crisis that

Clarens Siffroy is a photojournalist based in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. His work focuses on documenting social and political events, particularly in Haiti. He has been a photographer for Agence France-Presse since March 2024. 

Tags:

Comments

No comments yet. Why don’t you start the discussion?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *