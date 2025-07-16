Help cops find Akeem Forbes wanted in St. Thomas
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are advising that you Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for a wanted suspect in St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Akeem Forbes, 33, of Contant, is wanted for questioning in connection to the “disturbance of the peace threat that occurred in Contant,” according to the VIPD.

Forbes is a Black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you see Akeem Forbes, police are asking you to “apprehend” him and then notify 911, the Chief’s Office or Det. L. Chandler of the Criminal Investigations Bureau on 774-2211 ext. 5576, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

