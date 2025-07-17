St. Croix: Breezy, sun and clouds, stray a.m. thunderstorm, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED Today St. Croix will be breezy with sun and clouds and a stray morning thunderstorm and a high of 91, AccuWeeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Don’t forget your umbrella today, remnant moisture will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

The heat risk remains limited across coastal and urban areas; vulnerable individuals should still take precautions, according to the NWS.

Heads up, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico!

Moderate to high concentrations of Saharan dust particles are expected to gradually return today and prevail through at least Friday night, the NWS said.

“Stay safe and limit outdoor time if sensitive,” the NWS said on X.