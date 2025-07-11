Juan Rodriguez faces sexual assault charge on St. Croix, VIPD says

CHRISTIANSTED — After an investigation, a St. Croix man faces multiple charges related to an alleged sexual assault, authorities said.

Juan Rodriguez, 56, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape and first-degree unlawful sexual contact, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On March 4, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Criminal Investigation Bureau was requested to travel to the Juan F. Luis Hospital Emergency Room in reference to a sexual assault victim, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Juan Rodriguez, 56, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“As a result of the investigation, information was disclosed that 56-year-old, Juan Rodriguez was the alleged suspect,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

On July 7, 2025, an arrest warrant was obtained from the Superior Court for Rodriguez, according to Chichester.

On July 10, 2025, Rodriguez surrendered himself to officers at the Wilbur Francis Police Command in Mars Hill without incident, police said.

At the time of his surrender, Rodriguez brought legal representation with him, according to police.

Bail for Rodrighez was set at $100,000.00. He was then booked and processed.

Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Rodriguez is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill.