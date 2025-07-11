Wisconsin elementary school teacher, 24, busted for ‘making out’ with 5th-grader — three months before wedding

HUDSON, Wisconsin — A 24-year-old Wisconsin elementary school teacher was arrested Wednesday for allegedly “making out” with her fifth-grade student — less than three months before her wedding.

Madison Bergmann’s alleged abuse of the 11-year-old boy came to light when the student’s mother overheard her son talking to the teacher on the phone, CBS News Minnesota reported.

The victim’s parents allegedly found texts between the pair, and the boy’s father then stormed into River Crest Elementary School with printouts of the conversations.

Madison Bergmann was arrested Wednesday for allegedly “making out” with her fifth-grade student. (KARE 11/YouTube)

The deranged text chain included messages from Bergmann allegedly discussing multiple encounters inside the classroom during lunch or after school.

She is also accused of telling the child how much she enjoyed him touching her and “making out,” the charging documents state.

Inside her bag, police also found a folder with the victim’s name on it containing many handwritten notes talking about how much they kissed one another, the charges allege.

Bergmann shared a photo of her classroom in August 2022.Madison Bergmann , /Facebook

In one of the letters, Bergmann allegedly wrote, “One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can’t imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop.”

It’s not clear how long the abuse had been going on, but Bergmann told investigators she was given the boy’s phone number by his mother in December when his family invited who they thought was a beloved teacher with them to the Afton Alps for winter break.

That was the same month she became engaged to her longtime boyfriend, her social media shows.

Bergmann is also accused of telling the child how much she enjoyed him touching her and “making out.” (Madison Bergmann , /Facebook)

According to the document, when officers asked about text exchanges between the two, Bergmann invoked her right to an attorney.

The accused pervert has since been placed on administrative leave and barred from contacting any district students, parents or staff, the Hudson School District told parents the same day as her arrest.

“Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us,” the message states.

According to her social media, Bergmann was set to be married in July — less than three months from when she was arrested. (Madison Bergmann , /Facebook)

According to her social media, Bergmann was set to be married in July — less than three months from when she was arrested.

She began teaching at River Crest Elementary in 2022, a milestone she celebrated with a photo of her classroom on Facebook.

“Can’t wait for school to start!” she ominously wrote.

Wisconsin elementary school teacher, 24, busted for ‘making out’ with 5th grader — three months before wedding https://t.co/HVDYnH6tPz pic.twitter.com/JhBBuxIxZj — New York Post (@nypost) May 3, 2024

Bergmann faces one count of first-degree child sexual assault.

She was released on a $25,000 signature bond.

By KATHERINE DONLEVY/New York Post

Read more