Key West man jailed on charges of illegal child and animal abuse material

MARATHON — A Key West bartender is behind bars on charges involving child exploitation and sexually abusing his dog, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jorge Tyler Perez, 28, is charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material and 14 counts of engaging in sexual activities involving animals — all third-degree felonies. The arrest follows a statewide FDLE initiative targeting individuals who exploit children and share abusive content online.

The investigation began in November 2024 after the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children issued a cybertip indicating a Snapchat user had uploaded child sexual abuse material. Agents later identified the user as Perez and discovered he “also uploaded videos of bestiality.”

The videos discussed in the FDLE’s probable cause affidavit include one of a man, who investigators could not identify, sexually abusing a young girl. Investigators also viewed 14 videos that showed a man sexually abusing dogs, according to the warrant. In 10 of those videos, investigators say they positively identified Perez abusing his dog, Hendrix, the warrant states.

On Friday, FDLE agents executed a search warrant and seized an electronic device for analysis. Perez was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

The Key West Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the case, which is being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney for Florida’s 16th Judicial Circuit. Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Perez is set to be arraigned on Aug. 1. He’s being held in Monroe County jail on a bond of $470,000, according to online sheriff’s office records.

By MILENA MALAVER/Miami Herald

