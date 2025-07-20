St. Croix: Partly sunny, shower, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED — The tropical wave being monitored by the NHC continues to have a low chance of formation in the coming days, the National Weather Service said this morning.

Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a shower in places and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 76, according to AccuWeather.

Sunday is here!

If you have outdoor activities, be aware of hot conditions once again across the local islands with shower and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon, the NWS said.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for urban and coastal areas of Puerto Rico until 4 PM AST, according to the NWS.

“Remember to stay hydrated, avoid long exposure under the sun, and don’t forget the umbrella!” the NWS said on Facebook.