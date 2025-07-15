LNG tanker shipment gets Coast Guard escort into San Juan harbor

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard Station San Juan, Prevention and Response personnel worked alongside Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action and Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Brach marine units to enforce a safety zone for the arrival of the Liquified Natural Gas tank ship Energos Princess to San Juan Harbor today.

Coast Guard and partner agency marine units received and escorted the ship at the entrance of San Juan Harbor during early morning daylight hours. The escort allowed Coast Guard personnel to monitor the ship’s movement and enforce a half-a-mile safety zone around the Energos Princess throughout it’s transit to the designated mooring pier at the New Fortress Energy facility.

“We appreciate the collaboration received from our local government and federal partners on the arrival of the tank ship Energos Princess to San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico,” said Capt. Luis J. Rodríguez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander and Captain of the Port San Juan. “The joint efforts ensured the ship’s arrival went smoothly and safely. In ship movements like this our top priority is to ensure the vessel’s safe arrival and protect the islands navigable waterways and maritime transportation system that are a critical resource for the island’s economy.