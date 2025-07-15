St. Croix man arrested on domestic violence charge, VIPD says

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man is facing domestic violence-related charges after an assault incident was reported on Monday evening, authorities said.

Craig James, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, simple assault and battery-domestic violence, and third-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau traveled to the Ancilmo Marshall Command in reference to a domestic violence incident at approximately 5:31 p.m. on July 14, 2025, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Craig James, 37, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Responding detectives made contact with an adult female victim who reported, she was physically assaulted by an adult male, police said.

James was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Domestic Violence unit at 8:33 a.m. today and was advised of his Miranda Rights, according to police.

The suspect was booked and processed at the police administration building in Mars Hill.

No bail was offered to James as per the territory’s Domestic Violence statutes.

James was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

He was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill.