Main Street homicide victim ID’d by police

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Detectives investigating the homicide that occurred on Main Street in St. Thomas on July 11, 2025, made contact with the deceased next of kin, who positively identified the male as 49-year-old Renaldo Antonio Lettsome, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, at approximately 2:32 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center was alerted by the Shot Spotter detection system that multiple shots were fired in the area of lower Krondprindsens Gade, according to the VIPD.

Responding officers made an inspection of the area and located an unresponsive, black male in an

abandoned wooden structure. The male appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the

upper body.

Emergency Medical Technicians also responded to the scene and checked the male for vital signs,

however EMT’s concluded that the male did not have any signs of life.

This case is currently being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone having any information

can contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation

Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-714-9823 or 340-714-9829. You can also contact Crime

Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.