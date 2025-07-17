Police investigating officer-involved shooting at LBJ Gardens

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department s investigating an officer-involved killing that occurred at LBJ Gardens in Estate Richmond late this afternoon.

Alejandro Torres III. 48, has been positively identified as the deceased, according to the VIPD.

The case began on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at around 4:42 p.m., when VIPD officers responded to a call from the 911 Emergency Call Center, regarding a domestic dispute between a mother requesting assistance with her adult son’s behavior in LBJ Gardens, police said.

“Responding officers made contact with the mother and son, however a struggle ensued with the son

and both officers who responded..” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “At that time, one of the officers discharged their firearm striking the male once.”

The subject succumbed to his injuries sustained, according to Chichester.

This is an ongoing investigation, and both officers were placed on administrative leave pending

further investigation, according to police.

Today’s fatal shooting is the second officer-involved fatal shooting of 2025.

There was an officer-involved killing at Lorraine Village Apartments in Estate Grove Place on January 5, 2025.

The VIPD has so far released no official findings from the investigation into the shooting that occurred more than six months ago.