Prep school teacher, 26, charged with having sex with student, 16, after telling coworker about sick affair

DETROIT — A teacher at a high-performing Michigan charter school that emphasizes lessons on moral virtues has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a student — after telling a colleague about the illicit affair, authorities said.

Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, of Pontiac, is facing a charge of third-degree sexual conduct with a 16-year-old boy, Click On Detroit reported.

The alleged sexual relationship took place in 2023 while Sanroman was a teacher at Oakside Prep Academy, a charter school in Waterford Township, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.

Michigan prep school teacher Jocelyn Sanroman was charged with having sex with a 16-year-old student. (Oakland County Jail)

As of Monday morning, Sanroman still hadn’t been arraigned on the charge, but her mugshot was posted by Oakland County deputies, Click On Detroit reported.

She told another teacher that she was having sex with a student, and that coworker informed police, prosecutors said.

“This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Sanroman allegedly told another teacher at Oakside Prep Academy about the sick affair. (Google Maps)

“These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community. As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation,” she went on.

Sanroman faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Oakside Prep Academy is part of the National Heritage Academies system, which touts its “Moral Focus” program that helps students “discern and appreciate the difference between right and wrong,” the school’s website said.

