St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, showers later, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Partly sunny and breezy with a couple of showers primarily late in the day and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a passing shower or two and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Don’t look now…but it’s July 1st!

We are already in the second half of the year! Above is the forecast for today.

Based on climatology, in July, tropical cyclone formation favors the western Atlantic, as well as parts of the Gulf of Mexico, the eastern Caribbean, and the western tropical Atlantic, the National Weather Service said.